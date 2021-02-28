Pantos Trading Down 15.3% Over Last 7 Days (PAN)

Pantos (CURRENCY:PAN) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. Pantos has a total market capitalization of $1.79 million and approximately $24,608.00 worth of Pantos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Pantos has traded down 15.3% against the dollar. One Pantos token can now be purchased for $0.0639 or 0.00000144 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002255 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $204.76 or 0.00460918 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.44 or 0.00075270 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000930 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.10 or 0.00076766 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.86 or 0.00080723 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.49 or 0.00052876 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $211.16 or 0.00475313 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.33 or 0.00203334 BTC.

Pantos Profile

Pantos’ launch date was March 12th, 2018. Pantos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,959,753 tokens. Pantos’ official Twitter account is @PantosIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pantos’ official website is pantos.io . Pantos’ official message board is medium.com/pantos

Pantos Token Trading

