Paparazzi Price Hits $0.0003 on Exchanges (PAZZI)

Paparazzi (CURRENCY:PAZZI) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. In the last seven days, Paparazzi has traded down 18.2% against the US dollar. Paparazzi has a market capitalization of $13,047.04 and approximately $85.00 worth of Paparazzi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Paparazzi token can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002167 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $217.89 or 0.00471327 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.91 or 0.00073347 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000909 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.18 or 0.00078261 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.09 or 0.00078061 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.49 or 0.00052982 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $215.83 or 0.00466871 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $89.94 or 0.00194549 BTC.

About Paparazzi

Paparazzi’s total supply is 168,717,761 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,734,738 tokens. Paparazzi’s official website is pazzi.io

Paparazzi Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paparazzi directly using U.S. dollars.

