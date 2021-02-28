ParallelCoin (DUO) Market Capitalization Tops $558,603.26

ParallelCoin (CURRENCY:DUO) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. One ParallelCoin coin can currently be bought for about $1.77 or 0.00004073 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ParallelCoin has traded down 40.4% against the dollar. ParallelCoin has a market capitalization of $558,603.26 and approximately $228.00 worth of ParallelCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $157.72 or 0.00361962 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000106 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00004311 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003472 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000169 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003010 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000487 BTC.

ParallelCoin Profile

ParallelCoin (CRYPTO:DUO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParallelCoin’s total supply is 314,719 coins. ParallelCoin’s official website is parallelcoin.info . ParallelCoin’s official Twitter account is @parallelcoinduo and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Parallelcoin is a new digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Parallelcoin uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority: managing transactions and issuing money are carried out collectively by the network. Parallelcoin is also the name of the open source software which enables the use of this currency. “

ParallelCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParallelCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ParallelCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ParallelCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

