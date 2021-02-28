Parkgene (GENE) Hits Market Cap of $530,569.55

Parkgene (CURRENCY:GENE) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. In the last week, Parkgene has traded up 20% against the US dollar. One Parkgene token can currently be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Parkgene has a total market cap of $530,569.55 and approximately $1,065.00 worth of Parkgene was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.02 or 0.00054824 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $320.30 or 0.00731220 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00027784 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000296 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00006922 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.36 or 0.00030489 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002283 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.96 or 0.00056974 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002289 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.09 or 0.00039023 BTC.

Parkgene Token Profile

GENE is a token. Parkgene’s total supply is 928,840,384 tokens and its circulating supply is 294,760,863 tokens. The Reddit community for Parkgene is /r/PARKGENE and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Parkgene is parkgene.io . Parkgene’s official Twitter account is @PARKGENE1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Parkgene is medium.com/@parkgene

Buying and Selling Parkgene

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parkgene directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Parkgene should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Parkgene using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

