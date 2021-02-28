ParkinGo Price Reaches $0.0377 on Exchanges (GOT)

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. ParkinGo has a market cap of $760,858.34 and approximately $30.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ParkinGo token can now be bought for $0.0377 or 0.00000082 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ParkinGo has traded down 25.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,131.67 or 0.99782340 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00039168 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00008482 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.09 or 0.00114838 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000275 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002177 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000767 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000260 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003097 BTC.

About ParkinGo

ParkinGo (CRYPTO:GOT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 tokens. ParkinGo’s official website is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

Buying and Selling ParkinGo

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using US dollars.

