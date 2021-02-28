Parks! America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRKA) Short Interest Up 11,900.0% in February

Parks! America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRKA) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, a growth of 11,900.0% from the January 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of PRKA opened at $0.42 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.38. Parks! America has a twelve month low of $0.11 and a twelve month high of $0.64.
Parks! America Company Profile
