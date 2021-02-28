Parks! America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRKA) Short Interest Up 11,900.0% in February

Parks! America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRKA) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, a growth of 11,900.0% from the January 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of PRKA opened at $0.42 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.38. Parks! America has a twelve month low of $0.11 and a twelve month high of $0.64.

Parks! America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring, developing, and operating local and regional theme parks and attractions in the United States. It owns and operates three Wild Animal Safari theme parks located in Pine Mountain, Georgia; Strafford, Missouri; and Bryan/College Station, Texas.

