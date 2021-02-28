Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Acquires 852 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,982 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,816,319 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,575,528,000 after buying an additional 3,397,905 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in The Walt Disney by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,913,777 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,332,698,000 after acquiring an additional 3,315,118 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in The Walt Disney by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,888,776 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,791,649,000 after acquiring an additional 392,065 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in The Walt Disney by 5.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,245,128 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,147,135,000 after purchasing an additional 496,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in The Walt Disney by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,852,192 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $879,120,000 after purchasing an additional 104,079 shares during the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,947 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.94, for a total value of $328,926.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,510,124.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 478,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.92, for a total value of $84,090,287.76. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,656,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $291,351,139.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,299,704 shares of company stock valued at $235,913,483 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

DIS stock opened at $189.04 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $200.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. Argus boosted their target price on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $223.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, February 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on The Walt Disney from $211.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.65.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

