PARSIQ Trading 27.9% Lower This Week (PRQ)

PARSIQ (CURRENCY:PRQ) traded down 13% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. One PARSIQ token can currently be purchased for about $1.14 or 0.00002487 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, PARSIQ has traded down 27.9% against the dollar. PARSIQ has a market cap of $123.76 million and approximately $3.39 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About PARSIQ

PRQ is a token. PARSIQ’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 108,499,077 tokens. PARSIQ’s official website is www.parsiq.io . The official message board for PARSIQ is blog.parsiq.io

Buying and Selling PARSIQ

