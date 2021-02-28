Patron Price Reaches $0.0020 (PAT)

Patron (CURRENCY:PAT) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. During the last week, Patron has traded down 15.4% against the U.S. dollar. Patron has a market cap of $805,861.54 and $7,361.00 worth of Patron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Patron coin can currently be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.02 or 0.00054121 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $357.96 or 0.00774318 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.86 or 0.00029972 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000296 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00006792 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.45 or 0.00031247 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.41 or 0.00057122 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002169 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.06 or 0.00041227 BTC.

Patron Profile

Patron (CRYPTO:PAT) is a coin. Patron’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 393,938,955 coins. The official website for Patron is patron-influencers.com . The official message board for Patron is medium.com/@patronproject . Patron’s official Twitter account is @atsushi530 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PATRON is an Ethereum-based social network media sharing marketplace. Influencers and social media (SNS) users from around the world can publish, discover, reserve, or sell influencer data on PATRON's platform on both web and mobile. PAT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the PATRON platform. “

Patron Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Patron should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Patron using one of the exchanges listed above.

