Paxos Standard (PAX) Price Hits $1.00 on Major Exchanges

Paxos Standard (CURRENCY:PAX) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. One Paxos Standard coin can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002205 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Paxos Standard has a total market cap of $674.51 million and $87.02 million worth of Paxos Standard was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Paxos Standard has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Paxos Standard

Paxos Standard is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2018. Paxos Standard’s total supply is 675,099,791 coins. The official website for Paxos Standard is paxos.com/standard . The official message board for Paxos Standard is medium.com/@PaxosStandard

According to CryptoCompare, “Paxos Standard (PAX) is a stable coin owned by Paxos Trust Company, LLC. It combines the stability of the dollar with the efficiency of blockchain technology. Paxos is regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services, which has deep experience and knowledge as an intermediary between fiat and digital assets. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, it offers the benefits of crypto-assets such as immutability and decentralized accounting. Since it is fully collateralized by dollars, Paxos Standard offers a liquid and digital alternative to cash, available 24/7 for instantaneous transaction settlement and fully redeemable. Paxos Standard has been designed as an Ethereum token written according to the ERC-20 protocol so that anyone with an Ethereum wallet will be able to send and receive Paxos Standard tokens. The smart contract has been audited by smart contract auditors Nomic Labs and ChainSecurity, and nationally top-ranking auditing firm Withum will perform attestation procedures on their token and bank account balances on a month-end basis. Why Use Paxos Standard: Hold digital assets in PAX to limit exposure to volatilitySettle the cash component of digital asset transactions in dollar-equivalent denominationsMove between digital assets with ease and lower feesSettle transactions outside of traditional banking hoursTransact internationally more efficiently”

Paxos Standard Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paxos Standard directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paxos Standard should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Paxos Standard using one of the exchanges listed above.

