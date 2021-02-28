PayBX Market Cap Achieves $1.34 Million (AXPR)

PayBX (CURRENCY:AXPR) traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 28th. One PayBX token can now be purchased for $0.0048 or 0.00000042 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PayBX has a total market cap of $1.34 million and approximately $18,810.00 worth of PayBX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PayBX has traded down 22.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.02 or 0.00053981 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $363.20 or 0.00783679 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.10 or 0.00030419 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000300 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00006755 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00029893 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.67 or 0.00057552 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002162 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.17 or 0.00041371 BTC.

PayBX Profile

PayBX (AXPR) is a token. It launched on January 29th, 2018. PayBX’s total supply is 345,214,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 280,214,001 tokens. PayBX’s official Twitter account is @aXpire_official . PayBX’s official message board is medium.com/@aXpire . The official website for PayBX is www.paybx.io

Buying and Selling PayBX

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayBX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PayBX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PayBX using one of the exchanges listed above.

