PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Acquired by Gamble Jones Investment Counsel

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel lifted its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,778 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in PayPal were worth $7,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,229,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,098,423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132,996 shares during the last quarter. SB Management Ltd purchased a new position in PayPal during the third quarter worth approximately $248,534,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in PayPal by 13.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,044,038 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,781,948,000 after buying an additional 1,046,599 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP purchased a new stake in PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at $200,021,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in PayPal by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,452,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,665,388,000 after buying an additional 839,901 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Atlantic Securities cut shares of PayPal from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $282.00 target price (up from $235.00) on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $216.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on PayPal from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PayPal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $274.68.

PYPL traded up $5.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $259.85. The stock had a trading volume of 11,424,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,995,039. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $304.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.06, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $260.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $217.59. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.07 and a twelve month high of $309.14.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Mark Britto sold 1,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.11, for a total transaction of $310,014.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 81,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,056,524.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.32, for a total transaction of $3,043,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,820,853.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 109,323 shares of company stock valued at $28,511,638. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

