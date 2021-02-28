PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Acquired by NS Partners Ltd

NS Partners Ltd increased its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,045 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. PayPal makes up about 2.1% of NS Partners Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in PayPal were worth $36,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Merchants Corp increased its holdings in PayPal by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 2,650 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. increased its position in shares of PayPal by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 47,772 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,413,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 192,738 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $37,975,000 after purchasing an additional 50,694 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 46,134 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.38, for a total value of $12,058,504.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,112,424.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 6,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.00, for a total value of $1,898,260.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,766,286. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 109,323 shares of company stock valued at $28,511,638. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PYPL shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on PayPal in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on PayPal from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $302.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.68.

Shares of PYPL stock traded up $5.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $259.85. 11,424,463 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,995,039. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $260.08 and a 200 day moving average of $217.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.07 and a 1 year high of $309.14. The firm has a market cap of $304.33 billion, a PE ratio of 98.06, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

