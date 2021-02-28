PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware cut its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,480 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 7,168 shares during the period. PayPal accounts for approximately 2.0% of Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in PayPal were worth $28,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in PayPal in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 646.7% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 46,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.38, for a total value of $12,058,504.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,728 shares in the company, valued at $27,112,424.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 1,152 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.11, for a total value of $310,014.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,056,524.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 109,323 shares of company stock worth $28,511,638. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $259.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $304.33 billion, a PE ratio of 98.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $260.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.59. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.07 and a 1-year high of $309.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup increased their price objective on PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on PayPal from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $296.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.68.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Featured Article: Backdoor Roth IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.