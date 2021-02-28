PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock Holdings Lifted by Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii lifted its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,230 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,632 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in PayPal were worth $4,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 646.7% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.65, for a total transaction of $5,316,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 171,102 shares in the company, valued at $36,384,840.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 46,134 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.38, for a total transaction of $12,058,504.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,112,424.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,323 shares of company stock worth $28,511,638 in the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PYPL stock traded up $5.91 on Friday, reaching $259.85. 11,424,463 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,995,039. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.07 and a 12 month high of $309.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $260.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $217.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $304.33 billion, a PE ratio of 98.06, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. PayPal’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $291.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $302.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $234.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.68.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Recommended Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.