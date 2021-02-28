Paytomat Price Down 27.7% Over Last Week (PTI)

Paytomat (CURRENCY:PTI) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. In the last week, Paytomat has traded down 27.7% against the US dollar. Paytomat has a total market capitalization of $189,121.95 and $1,619.00 worth of Paytomat was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Paytomat coin can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002255 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $204.76 or 0.00460918 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.44 or 0.00075270 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000930 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.10 or 0.00076766 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.86 or 0.00080723 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.49 or 0.00052876 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $211.16 or 0.00475313 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $90.33 or 0.00203334 BTC.

Paytomat Coin Profile

Paytomat’s total supply is 3,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 166,030,078 coins. Paytomat’s official website is paytomat.com . The official message board for Paytomat is medium.com/@paytomat . The Reddit community for Paytomat is /r/Paytomat and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2017, Paytomat is a decentralized infrastructure for cryptocurrency payments with a built-in blockchain-based loyalty program. It incentivizes merchants and customers to either accept or to spend their cryptocurrency on a global scale. As a reward for being a part of Paytomat ecosystems, both merchants and customers receive corresponding assets they can use to pay within the ecosystem, set up a master node or receive various discounts and free services. The PTI token is an EOS-based cryptocurrency. It is a utility token that concedes users the right to exchange PTI tokens to PTM coins in the future. PTM coins are the medium of exchange for the Paytomat payment system. “

Buying and Selling Paytomat

