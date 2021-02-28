PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. Acquires 26,170 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 236,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,170 shares during the quarter. Barrick Gold makes up approximately 2.5% of PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $5,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOLD. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 100.0% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 241.5% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 272.9% in the fourth quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. 60.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GOLD traded down $0.69 on Friday, hitting $18.67. The stock had a trading volume of 32,693,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,311,303. Barrick Gold Corp has a twelve month low of $12.65 and a twelve month high of $31.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 4.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.97. The company has a market capitalization of $33.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.12 and a beta of -0.02.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 24.81% and a return on equity of 5.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.59%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Barrick Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Barrick Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.06.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds a 50% interest in the Veladero mine located in the San Juan Province of Argentina; 50% interest in the KCGM, a gold mine located in Australia; 95% interest in Porgera, a gold mine located in Papua New Guinea; 50% interest in the Zalda­var, a copper mine located in Chile; and 50% interest in the Jabal Sayid, a copper mine located in Saudi Arabia.

Featured Article: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX).

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.