PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. Boosts Stake in Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:VMD)

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its stake in Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:VMD) by 30.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 175,730 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,750 shares during the quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. owned approximately 0.45% of Viemed Healthcare worth $1,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VMD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,203,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,036,000 after purchasing an additional 401,037 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 169.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 193,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 121,504 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 96,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 20,450 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Viemed Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Viemed Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth $281,000.

Shares of Viemed Healthcare stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.43. 177,549 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,045. Viemed Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.44 and a 52-week high of $11.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.31 and a 200-day moving average of $9.16.

Viemed Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides in-home durable medical equipment and health care solutions to patients in the United States. The company offers respiratory services and related equipment, including non-invasive ventilators; bi-level, continuous, and automatic continuous positive airway pressure (PAP) machines; and oxygen units, as well as services of respiratory therapists; and respiratory disease management, neuromuscular care, and oxygen therapy services.

