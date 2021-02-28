PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. reduced its position in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) by 39.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 57,580 shares during the quarter. Sun Life Financial accounts for about 1.8% of PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $3,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,846,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759,167 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,806,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,695,000 after acquiring an additional 802,757 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,692,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,271,000 after acquiring an additional 575,293 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 336.7% during the 4th quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 554,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,346,000 after acquiring an additional 427,600 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,982,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,146,000 after acquiring an additional 390,670 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SLF traded down $1.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.06. The stock had a trading volume of 631,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,584. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.37 and a 12 month high of $51.22. The company has a market capitalization of $28.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.00 and its 200 day moving average is $44.19.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.51. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 6.19%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.433 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.42%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Sun Life Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Friday, November 20th. National Bank Financial upgraded Sun Life Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on Sun Life Financial from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Sun Life Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.45.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers life, health, dental, critical illness, and long-term care insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; and real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

