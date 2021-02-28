PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. Grows Position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,166 shares during the quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $2,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Waste Connections by 225.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Waste Connections news, VP Matthew Stephen Black sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.24, for a total value of $214,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,866,298.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE WCN traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $97.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,658,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,131,686. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.87 and a 52 week high of $111.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.24, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.44.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 3.83%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. This is an increase from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.79%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WCN. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Waste Connections from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on Waste Connections from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Waste Connections from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.83.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

