PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. Has $10.06 Million Stock Position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,992 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares during the period. The Toronto-Dominion Bank accounts for 4.7% of PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $10,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 12.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 123,525 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,711,000 after acquiring an additional 14,103 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 7,625,033 shares of the bank’s stock worth $429,505,000 after acquiring an additional 157,815 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.3% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 15,404,903 shares of the bank’s stock worth $710,996,000 after acquiring an additional 204,903 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 1,594,371 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,005,000 after acquiring an additional 19,600 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 80.4% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the bank’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the period. 48.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank stock traded down $1.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,846,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,756,389. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.24. The company has a market capitalization of $109.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.04. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $33.74 and a 52 week high of $63.78.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The bank reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.66. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 11.63%. As a group, analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.6314 per share. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This is an increase from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.16%.

TD has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. CIBC upped their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.75.

About The Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

