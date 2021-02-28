PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. Has $6.92 Million Position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 43.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,964 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 15,480 shares during the quarter. Canadian Pacific Railway accounts for about 3.2% of PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $6,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CP. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,462 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. WealthStone Inc. increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 1,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 823 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 940 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. 69.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CP traded down $6.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $356.06. The company had a trading volume of 241,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,507. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $356.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $327.14. The stock has a market cap of $47.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.39, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 52-week low of $173.26 and a 52-week high of $379.00.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.04. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 29.66% and a return on equity of 32.77%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.77 EPS. Canadian Pacific Railway’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 13.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a $0.7436 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.05%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CP. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $355.00 to $430.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Argus upped their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. CIBC cut their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $411.00 to $393.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Desjardins raised Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $390.81.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

