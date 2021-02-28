PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. Has $7.48 Million Stock Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 27.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,034 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 25,920 shares during the quarter. Canadian National Railway comprises approximately 3.5% of PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $7,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CNI. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. AGF Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 70.9% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 4,042.9% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

CNI stock traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $109.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,471,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 875,729. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $65.13 and a 12 month high of $116.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $108.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.53.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 24.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.4803 per share. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.00%.

Several research analysts recently commented on CNI shares. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $155.00 to $139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Desjardins cut their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Canadian National Railway has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.00.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods comprises petroleum and chemicals, fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, grain, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Featured Article: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.