PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. Invests $1.30 Million in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,303,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Aptiv by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 600,919 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $78,294,000 after acquiring an additional 139,582 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its position in Aptiv by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 9,929 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Aptiv by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 121,151 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $15,785,000 after buying an additional 39,477 shares in the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP boosted its position in Aptiv by 9.5% in the third quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 150,794 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $13,825,000 after buying an additional 13,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Aptiv by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,129 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:APTV traded up $2.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $149.84. The stock had a trading volume of 2,536,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,059,146. Aptiv PLC has a one year low of $29.22 and a one year high of $159.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of $40.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $145.85 and its 200-day moving average is $114.36.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.12. Aptiv had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on APTV shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $137.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of Aptiv from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Benchmark lowered shares of Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.59.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

