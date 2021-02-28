PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. Makes New $1.20 Million Investment in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,199,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TER. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Teradyne by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,677,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,159,000 after buying an additional 97,008 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its stake in Teradyne by 66.8% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 1,569,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,740,000 after buying an additional 628,841 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP lifted its stake in Teradyne by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,213,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,444,000 after buying an additional 446,380 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Teradyne by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 873,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,411,000 after buying an additional 49,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Teradyne by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 652,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,175,000 after buying an additional 63,966 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 57,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.71, for a total value of $7,167,881.11. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 320,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,666,003.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 18,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.34, for a total transaction of $2,241,477.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,138 shares in the company, valued at $5,459,970.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 166,450 shares of company stock valued at $20,011,574. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TER has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on Teradyne from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Teradyne from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (up from $128.00) on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Teradyne from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Teradyne in a report on Friday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.06.

Shares of NASDAQ TER traded up $2.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $128.61. 1,924,026 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,090,586. Teradyne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.87 and a fifty-two week high of $147.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The firm has a market cap of $21.44 billion, a PE ratio of 32.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.84.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. Teradyne had a net margin of 24.02% and a return on equity of 44.90%. The firm had revenue of $758.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $721.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. Teradyne’s payout ratio is presently 13.99%.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

