PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. Purchases 13,400 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 205,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,400 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management comprises about 4.0% of PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $8,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BAM. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 31,841,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,316,272,000 after acquiring an additional 3,891,999 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 6.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,698,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,444,678,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514,253 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 2,103.1% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,463,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,678,000 after acquiring an additional 2,351,203 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 6.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,090,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $730,378,000 after buying an additional 1,353,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 467.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,301,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,729 shares in the last quarter. 60.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BAM traded down $1.25 on Friday, reaching $40.35. The stock had a trading volume of 3,093,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,082,063. The company has a market cap of $60.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,100.05 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.57 and a 12-month high of $44.24.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.37. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 0.06%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. This is a boost from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BAM shares. TD Securities boosted their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $47.00 to $48.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.63.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

