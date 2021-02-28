PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. Purchases Shares of 13,000 Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 13,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,177,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFS. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 36.0% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 45,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 11,998 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.2% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 19,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 5.9% in the third quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 35,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 2.2% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 241,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,252,000 after buying an additional 5,265 shares in the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Discover Financial Services stock traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $94.07. 2,242,377 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,913,509. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $23.25 and a 52 week high of $100.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $28.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.71.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.17. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. Discover Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 19.38%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DFS shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $68.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.39.

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 19,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $1,694,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 147,293 shares in the company, valued at $12,961,784. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian Hughes sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total transaction of $939,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,317,184.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Direct Banking and Payment Services. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

