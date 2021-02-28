PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. Purchases Shares of 43,950 Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP)

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 43,950 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 488.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Ecofin Advisors Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $92,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $127,000. 18.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ballard Power Systems alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on BLDP shares. National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James set a $40.00 price target on Ballard Power Systems and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities raised Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Citigroup started coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, CIBC started coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.83.

Shares of BLDP stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.82. The company had a trading volume of 6,668,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,450,351. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.68. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.95 and a 52-week high of $42.28. The stock has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.10 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 9.10 and a quick ratio of 8.36.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products. The company offers heavy duty modules, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and portable power/ unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), and material handling products.

Featured Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.