PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. Purchases Shares of 60,000 Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU)

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. purchased a new stake in Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 60,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,000. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Brookfield Business Partners as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Brookfield Business Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,385,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 98,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,006,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 110,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,169,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 129,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,912,000 after buying an additional 4,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 599.1% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 160,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,876,000 after buying an additional 137,710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BBU. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Shares of BBU stock traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.00. 19,455 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,200. Brookfield Business Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $18.60 and a 12-month high of $44.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.15 and a beta of 1.65.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($1.10). The company had revenue of $10.05 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Business Partners had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 1.66%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Brookfield Business Partners L.P. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.32%.

In other Brookfield Business Partners news, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 20,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.72, for a total value of $214,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,549,037 shares of company stock valued at $228,553,355.

About Brookfield Business Partners

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

