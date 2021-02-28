PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. Sells 39,830 Shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX)

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) by 52.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,234 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 39,830 shares during the period. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in The Descartes Systems Group were worth $2,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DSGX. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in The Descartes Systems Group during the 3rd quarter worth $36,910,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 225.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 719,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,056,000 after purchasing an additional 498,089 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP bought a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $18,824,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 164.7% in the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 376,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,429,000 after purchasing an additional 234,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 840,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,830,000 after purchasing an additional 109,355 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Stephens upgraded The Descartes Systems Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.10.

Shares of DSGX stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,759. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 110.49 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.43 and a 200-day moving average of $57.75. The Descartes Systems Group Inc has a 52 week low of $24.35 and a 52 week high of $64.82.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $87.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.10 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 13.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Descartes Systems Group Profile

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud, device, and data content-based solutions that focus on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform combines a network, applications, content, and a community. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile and telematics; transportation management and e-commerce fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade data and services; global logistics network services; and broker and forwarder enterprise systems.

