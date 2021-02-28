PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. Sells 63,530 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. lowered its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 34.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 120,725 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 63,530 shares during the quarter. Canadian Natural Resources makes up 1.4% of PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $2,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 358,631 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,625,000 after purchasing an additional 128,091 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $341,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 147,239 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 6,457 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $193,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $748,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

CNQ traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.29. 3,725,292 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,818,723. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $32.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.80 and a beta of 1.90. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52-week low of $6.71 and a 52-week high of $30.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.54.

Several research firms have recently commented on CNQ. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.84.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

