Peercoin Price Down 18.7% This Week (PPC)

Peercoin (CURRENCY:PPC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. Peercoin has a total market cap of $10.69 million and $63,688.00 worth of Peercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Peercoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.40 or 0.00000910 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Peercoin has traded 18.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Peercoin alerts:

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000016 BTC.

NuBits (USNBT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000515 BTC.

Tigerfinance (TIGER) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000750 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded 32.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.55 or 0.00286610 BTC.

About Peercoin

Peercoin (CRYPTO:PPC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 20th, 2012. Peercoin’s total supply is 26,795,598 coins. The Reddit community for Peercoin is /r/peercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Peercoin’s official website is www.peercoin.net . Peercoin’s official Twitter account is @peercoinppc and its Facebook page is accessible here . Peercoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net

Peercoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peercoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Peercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Peercoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Peercoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.