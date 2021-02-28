Peerplays Hits Market Cap of $2.80 Million (PPY)

Peerplays (CURRENCY:PPY) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. Peerplays has a total market cap of $2.80 million and $149,605.00 worth of Peerplays was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Peerplays has traded 145% higher against the dollar. One Peerplays coin can now be purchased for about $0.62 or 0.00001420 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002285 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $199.86 or 0.00455937 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.36 or 0.00073813 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000929 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.46 or 0.00076327 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.36 or 0.00080668 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.00 or 0.00052473 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $205.14 or 0.00467998 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.02 or 0.00205353 BTC.

Peerplays Coin Profile

Peerplays was first traded on April 30th, 2016. Peerplays’ total supply is 5,589,336 coins and its circulating supply is 4,501,541 coins. The Reddit community for Peerplays is /r/Peerplays and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Peerplays’ official Twitter account is @Peerplays and its Facebook page is accessible here . Peerplays’ official website is www.peerplays.com

Peerplays Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peerplays directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peerplays should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Peerplays using one of the exchanges listed above.

