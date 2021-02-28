Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.67.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PNR. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Pentair from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Bank of America downgraded Pentair from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Pentair from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group increased their target price on Pentair from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Pentair from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

In related news, Director T Michael Glenn sold 4,225 shares of Pentair stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total value of $221,178.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,088 shares in the company, valued at $1,313,356.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Pentair by 11,223.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,106,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,595,000 after buying an additional 13,982,185 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Pentair by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,390,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $710,897,000 after acquiring an additional 325,170 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Pentair by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,336,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,124,000 after purchasing an additional 761,328 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Pentair by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,656,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,014,000 after buying an additional 556,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Pentair by 21.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,199,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,676,000 after purchasing an additional 383,590 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PNR opened at $55.93 on Friday. Pentair has a 1 year low of $22.01 and a 1 year high of $59.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.03. The company has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.63, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $796.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.85 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 11.87%. Pentair’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pentair will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.61%.

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

