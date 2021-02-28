Peony (PNY) Trading 21.3% Lower Over Last Week

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. During the last week, Peony has traded 21.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Peony has a total market cap of $929,973.90 and $3,435.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Peony token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000301 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.60 or 0.00049868 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001466 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002061 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002544 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000018 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000096 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded down 57.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Peony

PNY is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 6,821,415 tokens. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin . Peony’s official website is www.peonycoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Peony

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peony should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Peony using one of the exchanges listed above.

