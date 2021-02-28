pEOS (PEOS) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $58.00

pEOS (CURRENCY:PEOS) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 28th. pEOS has a total market capitalization of $919,679.65 and $58.00 worth of pEOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One pEOS coin can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, pEOS has traded down 50.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002219 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $213.63 or 0.00473556 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.48 or 0.00069774 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000927 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.04 or 0.00077671 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.08 or 0.00079987 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.74 or 0.00052624 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $205.19 or 0.00454846 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000449 BTC.

pEOS Profile

pEOS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 828,353,669 coins. The official message board for pEOS is medium.com/@pEOS_one . pEOS’s official Twitter account is @peos_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for pEOS is peos.one

According to CryptoCompare, “pEOS is a smart contract implementation of a privacy token, based on the technology that powers the anonymous cryptocurrency Monero, which is capable of running on top of EOSIO software. It allows private and untraceable transactions of, its EOS-based token, pEOS, among EOS users. Before EOSIO enabled developers to utilize system level languages like C++, the development of highly complex smart contracts like pEOS was almost impossible. “

Buying and Selling pEOS

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as pEOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire pEOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase pEOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

