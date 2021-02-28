PEPS Coin Price Up 1% Over Last 7 Days (PEPS)

PEPS Coin (CURRENCY:PEPS) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. PEPS Coin has a market cap of $141,280.79 and $15.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PEPS Coin has traded up 1% against the US dollar. One PEPS Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002459 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00008075 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003876 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000139 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.01 or 0.00162497 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 59% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 48.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 103.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PEPS Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 60,059,454 coins and its circulating supply is 43,810,858 coins. PEPS Coin’s official website is peps.today . PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEPS Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PEPS Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PEPS Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

