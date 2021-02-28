Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Releases Q1 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) issued an update on its first quarter 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.65-0.68 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.63. The company issued revenue guidance of $165-168 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $161.18 million.Perficient also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 2.85-3.00 EPS.

NASDAQ PRFT opened at $55.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.60, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.33. Perficient has a 1 year low of $18.88 and a 1 year high of $63.56.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. Perficient had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 5.64%. The business had revenue of $162.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Perficient will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on PRFT. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Perficient from $46.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Perficient from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Alliance Global Partners increased their price target on Perficient from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $57.00.

In other Perficient news, Director David S. Lundeen sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total transaction of $289,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,778,853.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Davis sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $470,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,290,511. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,375,930 over the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Perficient

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. Its solutions include portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, commerce, content management, and other services; and platform implementation services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations.

