Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Updates FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) issued an update on its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.85-3.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.74. The company issued revenue guidance of $670-704 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $666.94 million.Perficient also updated its FY21 guidance to $2.85-3.00 EPS.

Shares of Perficient stock opened at $55.69 on Friday. Perficient has a 12 month low of $18.88 and a 12 month high of $63.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 54.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.33.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Perficient had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 5.64%. The firm had revenue of $162.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Perficient will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PRFT shares. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Perficient from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Alliance Global Partners upped their target price on Perficient from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Perficient from $46.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $57.00.

In other Perficient news, Director David S. Lundeen sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total value of $289,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,778,853.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Davis sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.45, for a total transaction of $616,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,484,781.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,000 shares of company stock worth $1,375,930 in the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Perficient

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. Its solutions include portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, commerce, content management, and other services; and platform implementation services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations.

