Perlin (PERL) Price Down 33.7% This Week

Perlin (CURRENCY:PERL) traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 28th. One Perlin coin can now be bought for $0.0494 or 0.00000109 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Perlin has traded down 33.7% against the U.S. dollar. Perlin has a total market cap of $24.27 million and approximately $3.34 million worth of Perlin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.80 or 0.00054712 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $351.29 or 0.00775123 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.66 or 0.00030133 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000299 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00006922 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.00 or 0.00030882 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.86 or 0.00057070 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002207 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.52 or 0.00040874 BTC.

Perlin Profile

PERL is a coin. It launched on August 20th, 2019. Perlin’s total supply is 1,033,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 490,938,908 coins. The Reddit community for Perlin is /r/perlin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Perlin is perlin.net . The official message board for Perlin is medium.com/perlin-network . Perlin’s official Twitter account is @PerlinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wavelet introduces a novel family of directed-acyclic-graph (DAG)-based consensus protocols. It is designed to alleviate the numerous scalability dilemmas predicated in decentralized ledgers, such as those that utilize either the longest chain rule or some variant of stake delegation or committee election scheme. Wavelet guarantees irreversibility of transactions, and consistent total ordering of transactions without any compromise on safety, performance or liveness; enabling features such as transaction graph pruning and Turing-complete smart contract execution. The safety and liveness of Wavelet are solely dependent on the safety and liveness of any arbitrarily chosen Byzantine fault-tolerant binary consensus protocol executed within the Wavelet framework. Unlike prior works, Wavelet requires minimal configuration of a minuscule set of system parameters to work in a large range of practical network settings where communication is only partially synchronous. “

Buying and Selling Perlin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Perlin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Perlin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Perlin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

