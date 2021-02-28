Perpetual Protocol Market Capitalization Hits $104.41 Million (PERP)

Perpetual Protocol (CURRENCY:PERP) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 28th. One Perpetual Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $4.79 or 0.00010316 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Perpetual Protocol has traded down 30.4% against the US dollar. Perpetual Protocol has a total market cap of $104.41 million and approximately $1.89 million worth of Perpetual Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002157 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $225.31 or 0.00485230 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.73 or 0.00072639 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000906 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.45 or 0.00078491 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.40 or 0.00078389 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.84 or 0.00053484 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $215.29 or 0.00463631 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.72 or 0.00193222 BTC.

About Perpetual Protocol

Perpetual Protocol’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,795,505 tokens. Perpetual Protocol’s official website is perp.fi

