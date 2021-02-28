Perpetual Protocol (PERP) Price Reaches $4.59 on Major Exchanges

Perpetual Protocol (CURRENCY:PERP) traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 28th. One Perpetual Protocol token can currently be bought for $4.59 or 0.00010471 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Perpetual Protocol has traded down 37.6% against the U.S. dollar. Perpetual Protocol has a total market capitalization of $100.12 million and $3.57 million worth of Perpetual Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Perpetual Protocol Profile

Perpetual Protocol’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,795,505 tokens. The official website for Perpetual Protocol is perp.fi

Perpetual Protocol Token Trading

