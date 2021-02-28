Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PSMMY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Persimmon in a report on Monday, February 1st. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Persimmon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Persimmon in a report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays upgraded shares of Persimmon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Persimmon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Shares of Persimmon stock traded down $2.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.20. 8,526 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,932. The company has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.40. Persimmon has a 52 week low of $33.72 and a 52 week high of $80.84.

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers apartments and family homes under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

