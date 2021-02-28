Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company.

PSMMY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Peel Hunt raised shares of Persimmon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays raised shares of Persimmon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Persimmon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Persimmon in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

Persimmon stock traded down $2.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $73.20. The stock had a trading volume of 8,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,932. The stock has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.54. Persimmon has a 52 week low of $33.72 and a 52 week high of $80.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.40.

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers apartments and family homes under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

