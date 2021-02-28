Perspecta Inc. (NYSE:PRSP) Shares Sold by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Perspecta Inc. (NYSE:PRSP) by 33.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 138,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,142 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Perspecta worth $3,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PRSP. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Perspecta by 22.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 433,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,774,000 after buying an additional 79,853 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Perspecta by 43.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 324,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,558,000 after buying an additional 98,266 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Perspecta by 124.5% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Perspecta by 0.9% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 105,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Perspecta by 12.2% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 12,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. 76.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PRSP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Perspecta from $25.00 to $29.35 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Perspecta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Perspecta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.84.

Shares of PRSP stock opened at $29.20 on Friday. Perspecta Inc. has a one year low of $14.03 and a one year high of $29.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 1.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. Perspecta’s payout ratio is currently 13.66%.

Perspecta Inc provides enterprise information technology (IT) services to government customers in the United States federal, state, and local markets. The company develops, modernizes, transforms, and manages customers' enterprise application portfolios enabling a shift of IT spend from maintenance and operations to innovation; and offers analytics and data services, as well as research, engineering, consulting, and technology solutions for government, including cybersecurity, cloud, quantum computing, network configuration, and data analytics capabilities.

