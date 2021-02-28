Perspecta Inc. (NYSE:PRSP) Shares Sold by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP decreased its holdings in shares of Perspecta Inc. (NYSE:PRSP) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 207,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 0.13% of Perspecta worth $4,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRSP. FMR LLC raised its stake in Perspecta by 22.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 433,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,774,000 after acquiring an additional 79,853 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Perspecta by 43.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 324,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,558,000 after purchasing an additional 98,266 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Perspecta by 124.5% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Perspecta by 0.9% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 105,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Perspecta by 12.2% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 12,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

PRSP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Perspecta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Perspecta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Perspecta from $25.00 to $29.35 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.84.

NYSE PRSP opened at $29.20 on Friday. Perspecta Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.03 and a 12 month high of $29.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Perspecta’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.66%.

Perspecta Inc provides enterprise information technology (IT) services to government customers in the United States federal, state, and local markets. The company develops, modernizes, transforms, and manages customers' enterprise application portfolios enabling a shift of IT spend from maintenance and operations to innovation; and offers analytics and data services, as well as research, engineering, consulting, and technology solutions for government, including cybersecurity, cloud, quantum computing, network configuration, and data analytics capabilities.

