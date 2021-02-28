Perspecta Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:PRSP)

Perspecta Inc. (NYSE:PRSP) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd.

Perspecta has a payout ratio of 13.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Perspecta to earn $1.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.3%.

Shares of PRSP stock opened at $29.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.67. Perspecta has a 12 month low of $14.03 and a 12 month high of $29.62. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 1.46.

PRSP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Perspecta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Perspecta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Perspecta from $25.00 to $29.35 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.84.

Perspecta Inc provides enterprise information technology (IT) services to government customers in the United States federal, state, and local markets. The company develops, modernizes, transforms, and manages customers' enterprise application portfolios enabling a shift of IT spend from maintenance and operations to innovation; and offers analytics and data services, as well as research, engineering, consulting, and technology solutions for government, including cybersecurity, cloud, quantum computing, network configuration, and data analytics capabilities.

