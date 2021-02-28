Petrogress, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PGAS) Short Interest Down 86.6% in February

Petrogress, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PGAS) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decline of 86.6% from the January 28th total of 21,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,659,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

PGAS stock opened at $0.13 on Friday. Petrogress has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.04.

Petrogress Company Profile

Petrogress, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated merchant of petroleum products. The company operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Midstream segments. The Upstream segment in engaged in exploration, and production of crude oil in West Africa. It supplies and trades in light petroleum fuel oil, refined oil products, and other petrochemical products to local refineries in West Africa and Mediterranean countries.

