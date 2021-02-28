Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii trimmed its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 172,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 15,230 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $6,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PFE. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.49. 41,131,858 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,643,215. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.88 and a 52 week high of $43.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.01. The company has a market cap of $186.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The business had revenue of $11.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.88%.

Several research firms have recently commented on PFE. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $40.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.38.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

See Also: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.