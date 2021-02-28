PG&E (NYSE:PCG) Issues FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.95-1.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.22. PG&E also updated its FY21 guidance to $0.95-1.05 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of PG&E from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of PG&E from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of PG&E from $13.50 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of PG&E from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of PG&E from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. PG&E has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.83.

NYSE PCG opened at $10.51 on Friday. PG&E has a 12 month low of $6.25 and a 12 month high of $16.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.79 and a 200-day moving average of $10.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $20.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.30.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. PG&E had a negative net margin of 27.77% and a positive return on equity of 21.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PG&E will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

PG&E Company Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

